Gas (GAS) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Gas has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $176.45 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00010475 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

