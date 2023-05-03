Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $357.86.

Gartner Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $307.42 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.60 and its 200 day moving average is $327.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

