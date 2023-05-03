Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Gartner Trading Up 2.4 %

IT stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.29. The company had a trading volume of 401,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Gartner by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gartner by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

