Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,404,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Gartner stock opened at $301.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.04. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

