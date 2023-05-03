Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Garmin also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Garmin from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.80.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Trading Up 1.5 %

Garmin stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 380,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,991. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $114.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.43.

Insider Activity

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Garmin by 16.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 70.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $6,757,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 21.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.