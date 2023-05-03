Gamehost (TSE:GH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.02

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.02 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 4231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.

Gamehost Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29. The firm has a market cap of C$198.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

