Galxe Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Galxe has a market cap of $109.96 million and $9.98 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00005945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,474,999 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

