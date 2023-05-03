Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Up 7.3% in April

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. 44,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

