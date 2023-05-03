Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.99. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

