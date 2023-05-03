Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of GAIA opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.99. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
