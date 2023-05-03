G999 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 107% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $42,417.56 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00038137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001063 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

