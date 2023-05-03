G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

GTHX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 2,011,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.92. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 209.92% and a negative net margin of 287.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

