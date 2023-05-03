FY2027 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Cut by HC Wainwright

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of DAWN opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -2.07. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59).

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,126 shares of company stock valued at $721,856 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

