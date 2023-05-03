FY2026 EPS Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.22) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,936.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,595 shares of company stock worth $6,702,076. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $24,587,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $15,419,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.