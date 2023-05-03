FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TG Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.03% and a negative net margin of 7,124.10%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

