FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sony Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will earn $7.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.71. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.