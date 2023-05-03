FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Increased by Analyst

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hologic Stock Down 4.2 %

HOLX stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,229,000 after buying an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

