FY2023 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Reduced by Analyst

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

BTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.32.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.95.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,796,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

