FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Issued By Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 3.6 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on PB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

