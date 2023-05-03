FY2023 Earnings Estimate for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Issued By SVB Leerink

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of RCM stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -111.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.07.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 505,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 372.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,540,000 after buying an additional 1,171,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

In related news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.