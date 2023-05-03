FTC Solar (FTCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. FTC Solar has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 80.94% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. On average, analysts expect FTC Solar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

In other FTC Solar news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 131,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $303,383.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 715,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FTC Solar news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 131,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $303,383.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 715,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 89,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,919.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 357,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,846 over the last 90 days. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 185.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 684.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTCI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.