FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 145,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $514.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Get FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth about $2,596,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 192.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 13.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period.

About FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.