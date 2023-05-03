Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Up to $12.85

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $14.47. Freshworks shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 720,602 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. FBN Securities began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

Freshworks Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,432,646 shares in the company, valued at $258,485,521.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,432,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,485,521.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $127,338.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $245,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

