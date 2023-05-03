Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Down to $28.58

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.58, but opened at $27.61. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 12,524 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 110.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

