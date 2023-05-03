Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.08. 641,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,372. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.69. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,213.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Franco-Nevada

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

