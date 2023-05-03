Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $527,000 Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SKX stock opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

