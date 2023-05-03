Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 5,367 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PVH were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 12,029.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 658,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 7,668.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 421,839 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in PVH by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 805,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,825,000 after buying an additional 386,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,029,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,725,000 after acquiring an additional 377,336 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PVH opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.