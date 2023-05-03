Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,475 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.13.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $288.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

