Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $507,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,978 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in New Relic by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $2,115,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

