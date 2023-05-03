Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $498,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

