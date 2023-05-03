Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $484,000 in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 51.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

