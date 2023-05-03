Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $474,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Equitable by 91.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

