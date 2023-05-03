Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $465,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $775.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total transaction of $52,603.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,098,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $703.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $762.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.