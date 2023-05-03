Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $436,000 in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $397,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $330,650.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $397,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,592. Company insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Melius lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

