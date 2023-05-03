Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 4,789 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 4.2 %

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at $324,525.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

