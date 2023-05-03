Fossil Group (FOSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Fossil Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.02. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,737 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fossil Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,617 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,137 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.