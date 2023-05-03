Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,191,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Stories

