Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.
Several brokerages recently commented on FBIN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.21. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
