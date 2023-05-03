Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.21. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.