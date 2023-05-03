Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 70,885,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,279,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.