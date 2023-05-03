FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-$1.86 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.34-$7.94 EPS.

FMC Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FMC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.25. 136,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,155. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.80. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $2,124,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,035,000 after acquiring an additional 162,040 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.