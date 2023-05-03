FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-$1.86 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.34-$7.94 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 255,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.80.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at FMC

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,035,000 after purchasing an additional 162,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,051,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.