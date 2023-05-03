FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. FMC updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-$1.86 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.34-$7.94 EPS.

FMC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.61. 275,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,035,000 after purchasing an additional 162,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $215,051,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

