Flushing Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flushing Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

