Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.36. Fluent has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Fluent had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLNT. Barrington Research lowered shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Fluent by 34.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 130,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluent by 64.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

