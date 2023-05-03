Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.85 EPS.
Flowserve Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. 1,612,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,882. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.
Flowserve Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Flowserve by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Flowserve Company Profile
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.
Featured Articles
