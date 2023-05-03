Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.85 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. 1,612,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Flowserve by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flowserve by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Flowserve by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.