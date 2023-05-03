Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. 152,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,054 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,754,000 after buying an additional 279,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,564,000 after buying an additional 1,864,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,840,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

