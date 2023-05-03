FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.95-17.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.82-3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $4.02-4.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. Truist Financial increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.21.

FLT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.34. 545,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,622. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 7,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

