Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 15th

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

FSBC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 1,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,337. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $360.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.11.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

