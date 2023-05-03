Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,890,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 60,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,180,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,957,305.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fisker news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,180,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,957,305.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,934,422 shares of company stock worth $13,051,304 over the last ninety days. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker Stock Down 6.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSR traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 11,216,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,648. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Fisker has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

