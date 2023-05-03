FiscalNote (NOTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

FiscalNote Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NOTE stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. FiscalNote has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at $5,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at $3,318,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at $1,455,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

